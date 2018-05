Jenny Nnoli, San Marcos track & field

She was the Royals’ homecoming queen last fall, and in the Channel League Championships the UCLA-bound athlete was queen of the sprints, winning the 100 and 200 meters and anchoring two winning relay teams.

Matt Mills, San Marcos swimming

In the Channel League Championships, the junior set school records in the 50-yard freestyle (21.30) and 100 free (42.26), along with torrid swims in two relays, as the Royals won their first boys’ team title in 41 years.