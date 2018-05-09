WEATHER »

Commuter Train Ridership Lower Than Initially Reported

Faulty Headcount Blamed on Software Glitch

An error in the way ticket information was collected by software aboard the train doubled the initial count of ridership for the new morning service. Jennifer Bergener of LOSSAN, which operates the Pacific Surfliner, stated that in the first four weeks of Train 759’s operation, the average weekly number of passengers actually ranged between 94 and 145.8, and not the 186 previously reported. April was the month free passes were given; ridership the first week in May was 130.8.

