Goleta’s Paula Perotte Joins Race for Mayor

Paula Perotte has joined the lists to compete in November’s election to be mayor of Goleta. Last December’s unanimous council vote to give her a second year’s appointment as mayor included Councilmember Michael Bennett, who is also in the running.

“I’m for very carefully managed growth that is in keeping with Goleta’s unique character and our General Plan protections,” said Perotte, who is known for her work to preserve Bishop Ranch and refusal to approve General Plan amendments during her eight years on the council.

Perotte has lived in Goleta for more than three decades, which has given her a firm perspective on the city’s growth and issues: “I am determined to see that Venoco’s oil processing facility is removed from Haskell’s Beach,” she said in her announcement. “I’ll support the best interests of local businesses and residents in redevelopment of Old Town Goleta. … And I’ll keep fighting to safeguard access to Goleta’s crown jewels, Ellwood Butterfly Preserve and Ellwood Mesa, especially in light of the drought-impacted trees.”

Perotte received the Democratic Central Committee endorsement on May 3. Her supporters include State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, supervisors Janet Wolf and Joan Hartmann, Goleta councilmembers Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards, and Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo, among others. “Much of our city’s continued success depends on regional cooperation and collaboration,” Perotte said. “That’s why I’m especially grateful for the endorsements of so many key leaders and organizations.”