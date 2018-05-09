The Job of Our Jobs Issue

You may remember Molly Forster’s name from 2015, when she first interned for our newspaper. The San Clemente–raised UCSB communications major returned this year as part of her minor in professional writing/editing and single-handedly reported and wrote this week’s massive “Workin’ It” special section on jobs. She’s worked in restaurants since she was 13, but the weirdest gig was at a tapas bar in Newport Beach that turned into a salsa club after midnight. “I was pretty sure their whole operation was illegal, so I lied to them about my age, my Spanish-speaking abilities, and my experience with salsa dancing,” she said. “Needless to say, I didn’t last very long there.”
