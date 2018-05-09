WEATHER »
Molly Forster

Paul Wellman

Molly Forster

The Job of Our Jobs Issue

By

You may remember Molly Forster’s name from 2015, when she first interned for our newspaper. The San Clemente–raised UCSB communications major returned this year as part of her minor in professional writing/editing and single-handedly reported and wrote this week’s massive “Workin’ It” special section on jobs. She’s worked in restaurants since she was 13, but the weirdest gig was at a tapas bar in Newport Beach that turned into a salsa club after midnight. “I was pretty sure their whole operation was illegal, so I lied to them about my age, my Spanish-speaking abilities, and my experience with salsa dancing,” she said. “Needless to say, I didn’t last very long there.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara’s District 3 Candidates to Discuss Westside Issues

Oscar Gutierrez, Elizabeth Hunter, Ken Rivas, and Michael Vidal will join the Independent's Tyler Hayden for the ...

Mathias Craig Honored for Environmental, Social Leadership

The Midland School alumnus embodies the campus values of environmentalism and care for the community.

More Help Needed at Goleta Library

Task of barcoding items short of helping hands.

UC Santa Barbara Librarians Push for Wage Equality, Academic Freedom

Union negotiations to wrap up in the fall.

Bridges of 192 Demolition to Begin

Work starts Monday on major front-country roadway; reconstruction expected to take several months.