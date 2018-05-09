Make Myself at Home: Balinese Contemporary in Cielito

The birds in my backyard have been very vocal lately. A pair of little black-headed wrens have taken to chirping at me anytime I’m outside: doing my laundry, puttering in the garden, or just sitting in the sunshine reading a book. There’s a big stand of bamboo just outside my back door, and although I haven’t seen an actual nest, I think that’s where they’ve chosen to make one. They’re keeping an eye on me, and I’m keeping an eye on them, hoping that soon there will be baby birds to add to the chorus of cheeps and chirps. When I went open-house viewing last Sunday, I didn’t expect to see much more wildlife activity than my birds’ antics of late. However, I wasn’t anticipating the flora and fauna of 2415 Stanwood Drive. I drove past the Mission and on to Mountain Drive, past the Sheffield Reservoir, and then up Mission Ridge to Stanwood. This neighborhood between Skofield Park and Parma Park, called Cielito, is only five minutes from State Street but feels worlds away. Oak trees and boulders line the hills, and houses are far apart, set back from the street. David Palermo

The house at 2415 Stanwood is a serene, Balinese-style sanctuary. One step into the foyer, and I had my first “wow” moment. The front door opens into a dramatic dining room with 24-foot ceilings accented by a unique set of steel crossbeams that are at once modern and rustic, somehow reminiscent of both a covered wooden bridge and a skyscraper. Skylights and windows illuminate the beauty and craftsmanship of this room, while a stone half wall defines the space and adds a natural contrast. Hanging above is an ornate iron light fixture that fits the space perfectly.

Through plentiful windows and a set of French doors, my gaze was drawn outside, to an expansive patio with a softly rippling fountain and lush greenery all around. The house sits on more than an acre of oak forest, with winding paths and steps leading to different levels and seating areas.

I’m a sucker for a tree house, and in the far reaches of this yard, over a bridge that crosses a stream, sits a round wooden tree house begging to be explored.

I admired it from the back patio but decided to tour the rest of the house before going outside. The kitchen, one bedroom, and garage are to the left of the entryway, while the living room and master suite are to the right, and two en suite bedrooms are upstairs.

David Palermo