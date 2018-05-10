WEATHER »

Attention District Three Voters

At a forum held Wednesday evening at the United Boys & Girls Club on the Westside, Independent Senior Editor Tyler Hayden put a series of questions to the City Council candidates for Third District on topics that ranged from rent control to city permit logjams. Candidates Michael Vidal, Ken Rivas, Oscar Gutierrez, and Elizabeth Hunter’s responses are captured on video, as well as conversations about their concerns for the Westside, city priorities, voting records, and the Neighborhood Advisory Council. Over 1,400 online viewers tuned in for the conversation, which is available to stream below (mobile viewers can find the video by clicking here).

