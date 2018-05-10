WEATHER »
One of the first in line with plans to rebuild, Mary Beth Myers (pictured) stands among the wreckage where her home used to be.

Moving Back to a Montecito Danger Zone

Homeowner Plans to Rebuilt, Despite Risks

By

Mary Beth Myers wanted to spend the night of January 8 at her old cottage on the banks of Montecito Creek, just below the bridge at East Valley Road and Parra Grande Lane ​— ​but she couldn’t get a fire going in the chimney.

“I loved being there in the rains, feeding the fire and listening to the boulders roll down the creek,” Myers said. “I tried all day to get the fire started with alcohol, dried wood, crumpled paper ​— ​but I couldn’t. It was cold, dark, and wet, so I left the cat a couple of bowls of food, and I thought, ‘No way will I stay.’ It was some kind of divine intervention.

“There’s not a trace where my house was … nothing, nothing, nothing.”

Before dawn on January 9, a catastrophic debris flow of mud and boulders swept through Myers’s neighborhood in the 1200 block of East Valley Road, formerly part of a historic pocket of Montecito known as Old Spanish Town. Eleven people died there, or nearly half of all those who perished in the disaster. Of the 11, nine had lived next door to Myers. Five were immigrants from Mexico and Thailand.

“They were all hardworking, very busy people,” Myers said. “This was not the Montecito people think of. It was like a village in itself. I miss my neighbors.”

But even as she mourns them, Myers is eager to return to the once-picturesque sycamore and oak woodland along the creek. She is asking the county to approve her plans for a two-story, corrugated steel house on nine concrete caissons sunk deep into the ground where her cottage once stood. The cottage, parts of which dated back to the 1890s, was uninsured.

“My friends say, ‘You can’t possibly think about rebuilding there,’” Myers said. “But what I loved is it was literally nature. I had this whole creek. The view was magical ​— ​an untouched acre of California, a borrowed landscape.”

“Is it buildable? Yes, in theory,” Myers said. On Zillow, the online real estate marketplace, her property was valued before January 9 at $1.8 million. “Feels like countryside living,” the advertisement read.

“I’m just pushing to build so that if it’s a buildable lot, then I’ll get my money out,” Myers said. “If I can build, I probably will build. Would I feel safe living there? Hard to say. If the weather’s bad enough, I’m just going to leave.”

First in Line

Myers is one of the first in line with her rebuilding plans, out of more than 200 property owners whose homes were destroyed on January 9 or remain badly damaged. Her property has been under county review since 2014, when she bought the 3,400-square-foot parcel by the creek and set out to prove that the lot was legal.

Now Myers’s plans are raising the key questions that all parties will face, if the community is to withstand the next flood or debris flow: How, when, and where is it safe to rebuild? Should some land be preserved as a memorial park to remember the dead or, for safety’s sake, as watershed open space? (There’s a Facebook page for a future “Montecito Memorial Healing & Meditation Park,” but the group has not made any formal proposals.)

With blueprints described as “beautifully done” by Montecito’s architectural review board, Myers is now waiting for the newest FEMA flood maps, expected next month.

In June last year, the Montecito Planning Commission approved Myers’s request for a waiver from county rules that require new homes to be set back at least 50 feet from the bank of a creek. The lot was so small that strict application of the 50-foot rule would have “effectively precluded” any development there, the commission found. Myers is proposing to build within 23 feet of Montecito Creek.

This February, the Montecito Board of Architectural Review congratulated Myers and her architect, Jeff Shelton, for a design that was “beautifully done” ​— ​a small, dark-green house with holes for woodpeckers under the eaves.

But Boardmember Claire Gottsdanker was worried. She asked how she could make the required finding that the proposed home would “blend in” with the neighborhood if the neighborhood was no longer there.

“I’m having trouble doing that in my mind,” she said.

In an interview, Gottsdanker wondered why Myers’s project was “even on the agenda.”

“Are we going to keep building houses back where they might wash away? Isn’t that why we have health and safety regulations? The experts have told us it’s possible that these mountains are going to come down again next winter.”

Architectural board approval for Myers’s plans is still pending, along with county land use and building permits. On May 15, the County Board of Supervisors will consider exempting other property owners from all but a building permit, should they decide to rebuild.

Old Spanish Town

Historically, the banks of Montecito Creek where 11 people died in close proximity on January 9 formed part of a working-class community along East Valley, west of Hot Springs Road, established in the 1800s. Mexican soldiers of the Santa Barbara Presidio were granted parcels of land there in lieu of long-overdue pay.

“I’m not ruling out the possibility, because of what happened there, that that area may be a park,” Myers said. “It’s the least expensive area in Montecito, and it has historical significance. I’m trying to be mentally prepared, either way.”

Meanwhile, the County Flood Control District, which reviews plans for building permits, has made it clear that everyone who wants to rebuild in Montecito will be able to do so.

“There will be some challenging parcels, but one of the misconceptions out in the community is that there are going to be parcels that the county will not allow to be rebuilt,” Jon Frye, Flood Control engineering manager, told the Montecito Planning Commission last month. “I have never heard that in county discussions. We don’t know where that came from.”

At the same time, the push to rebuild makes some Montecitans uneasy. Joe Cole, the commission chair (and former publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent), asked Frye why the county wants to get people back in their homes “sooner rather than later” when the whole community faces the danger of another debris flow in the next three to five years, given enough rain. That’s how long it may take for the vegetation to grow back on the mountainsides scorched by the Thomas Fire.

“If it’s riskier, why wouldn’t you want people to wait?” Cole asked. “Is it because you want to get people back on their feet? Is it property tax?”

Frye answered: “We’re looking at this recovery as a pie. The flood control is merely a piece of that pie. There are so many other pieces that get into legal, financial, and social aspects. It all becomes a big part of that recovery.”

Like most owners who lost their homes on January 9, Myers has decided to wait for the Federal Emergency Management Agency “recovery map” before she submits her final plans for county review.

The FEMA map, which is expected in June, will show new floodwater elevations along Montecito and Carpinteria Valley creeks, based on the changed topography, post-January 9.

In Myers’s blueprints, the first floor of her proposed house is elevated two feet off the ground. If the FEMA map comes up with higher floodwater elevations for her property, Myers said, she will ask Shelton to redesign the house so that the first floor is at least two feet above the mapped floodwater elevation, as the county requires.

“You tell me where’s a safe place and no tragedy has ever happened,” Myers said. “At a certain point, how do you define ‘safe’? How do you define ‘home’? You just can’t say no to everything.”

