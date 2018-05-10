Moving Back to a Montecito Danger Zone

One of the first in line with plans to rebuild, Mary Beth Myers (pictured) stands among the wreckage where her home used to be.

Mary Beth Myers wanted to spend the night of January 8 at her old cottage on the banks of Montecito Creek, just below the bridge at East Valley Road and Parra Grande Lane ​— ​but she couldn’t get a fire going in the chimney. “I loved being there in the rains, feeding the fire and listening to the boulders roll down the creek,” Myers said. “I tried all day to get the fire started with alcohol, dried wood, crumpled paper ​— ​but I couldn’t. It was cold, dark, and wet, so I left the cat a couple of bowls of food, and I thought, ‘No way will I stay.’ It was some kind of divine intervention. “There’s not a trace where my house was … nothing, nothing, nothing.” Before dawn on January 9, a catastrophic debris flow of mud and boulders swept through Myers’s neighborhood in the 1200 block of East Valley Road, formerly part of a historic pocket of Montecito known as Old Spanish Town. Eleven people died there, or nearly half of all those who perished in the disaster. Of the 11, nine had lived next door to Myers. Five were immigrants from Mexico and Thailand. “They were all hardworking, very busy people,” Myers said. “This was not the Montecito people think of. It was like a village in itself. I miss my neighbors.” By Paul Wellman

But even as she mourns them, Myers is eager to return to the once-picturesque sycamore and oak woodland along the creek. She is asking the county to approve her plans for a two-story, corrugated steel house on nine concrete caissons sunk deep into the ground where her cottage once stood. The cottage, parts of which dated back to the 1890s, was uninsured.

“My friends say, ‘You can’t possibly think about rebuilding there,’” Myers said. “But what I loved is it was literally nature. I had this whole creek. The view was magical ​— ​an untouched acre of California, a borrowed landscape.”

“Is it buildable? Yes, in theory,” Myers said. On Zillow, the online real estate marketplace, her property was valued before January 9 at $1.8 million. “Feels like countryside living,” the advertisement read.

“I’m just pushing to build so that if it’s a buildable lot, then I’ll get my money out,” Myers said. “If I can build, I probably will build. Would I feel safe living there? Hard to say. If the weather’s bad enough, I’m just going to leave.”

First in Line

Myers is one of the first in line with her rebuilding plans, out of more than 200 property owners whose homes were destroyed on January 9 or remain badly damaged. Her property has been under county review since 2014, when she bought the 3,400-square-foot parcel by the creek and set out to prove that the lot was legal.

Now Myers’s plans are raising the key questions that all parties will face, if the community is to withstand the next flood or debris flow: How, when, and where is it safe to rebuild? Should some land be preserved as a memorial park to remember the dead or, for safety’s sake, as watershed open space? (There’s a Facebook page for a future “Montecito Memorial Healing & Meditation Park,” but the group has not made any formal proposals.)

By Paul Wellman