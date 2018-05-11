Gun Buyback Returns to Earl Warren

The S.B. Police Department and the Coalition Against Gun Violence will be hosting an anonymous gun buyback on Saturday, May 12 for anyone seeking to dispose of an unwanted firearm. Gift cards from Smart & Final supermarket, valued at $100 and $200, will be given to people turning in functioning handguns, shotguns, rifles, and functioning California classified assault weapons, while supplies last. Additionally, free gun locks will also be given away to anybody wanting one, while supplies last. Ammunition for handguns, shotguns, and rifles will also be collected.

Firearms should be transported unloaded and in the trunks of vehicles.

The event takes place 8 a.m. to noon at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Enter through the Gate C Entrance. Call 897-2376 or email RHarwood@sbpd.com for more information.