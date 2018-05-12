WEATHER »
Courtesy Photo

Public safety personnel participated in a daylong seminar for on-the-job approaches with citizens on the autism spectrum.

Autism Training Takes Place for First Responders

By

Santa Barbara County first responders completed autism awareness training last month, learning how to “identify, interact, and confront” individuals on the spectrum, stated a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office press release, in partnership with the Autism Society. More than 3,800 individuals with autism live in the tri-counties area, according to a March 2018 report by the California Department of Developmental Services.

