Autism Training Takes Place for First Responders

Santa Barbara County first responders completed autism awareness training last month, learning how to “identify, interact, and confront” individuals on the spectrum, stated a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office press release, in partnership with the Autism Society. More than 3,800 individuals with autism live in the tri-counties area, according to a March 2018 report by the California Department of Developmental Services.
