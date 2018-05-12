WEATHER »

Cash Meters

Up north, about an hour and half away, a community has provided a device like a parking meter but it is called a cash meter. These are for the homeless. Instead of giving the homeless money, and who knows what they might purchase, individuals who want to donate money instead put it in these meters. The money is collected by workers every few days and given to shelters or organizations that help with homeless.

Our community needs to do something similar to this so we can stop encouraging homeless people to hang out on State Street or at local parks, grocery stores, or other public areas. I hope we can come together as a community and help individuals.

