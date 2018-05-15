WEATHER »

Coffee Break Broken

I mourn the closure of Peet’s downtown as much as Nick Welsh does and am disturbed by the fact that it is caused by a rent increase. Furthermore, I’m afraid that the Peet’s on outer State Street is not big enough to absorb many additional customers, so this will not be a viable alternative. Let’s hope Peet’s can find a another location where we can all fit and enjoy their excellent coffee and pleasant nonintrusive background music

