Sexually Transmitted Diseases on the Increase in Santa Barbara County

The rate of sexually transmitted diseases continued to climb in Santa Barbara County between 2016 and 2017, a new compilation from the state Department of Public Health reveals. The cases of nearly all tracked infections rose markedly — chlamydia (from 2,306 in 2016 to 2,458 in 2017), gonorrhea (323 to 377), primary and secondary syphilis (26 to 36), and total early syphilis (53 to 74) — reflecting statewide increases. However, the incidences of syphilis in women ages 15-44 decreased in the county, as did the number of infants born with congenital syphilis. In the state, both markers rose by 2-3 percent.
DOCUMENT
Chlamydia, Cases and Incidence Rates
California Counties and Selected City Health Jurisdictions, 2013–2017 Provisional Data as reported through 3/27/2018
Source: California Department of Public Health, STD Control Branch