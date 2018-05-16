Coastal Commission Denies County Ban on Short-Term Rentals

It’s business as usual for short-term rentals (STRs) along the unincorporated coast in Santa Barbara County. Last week, the California Coastal Commission rejected the county’s new ordinance where it falls within the coastal zone. The new law aims to ban so-called vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods and agricultural parcels. In recent years, the commission has maintained that STRs can provide more affordable lodging options for coastal visitors.
