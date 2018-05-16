WEATHER »

Numb to the Gun

By

The school shootings are a terror to our society, but maybe someone else might look in the mirror:

Gun control and better vetting is, of course, needed to make our schools and other facilities safe from sick people. But, although we love our show business folks and their positive stands on these matters, maybe they need to take a look into the mirror? How many films, TV shows, and computer games contain extreme violence and guns and other weapons? Movies and TV shows that have this sort of violence seem to do great business. Who is watching them? I am sure many are watched by the sickos who have harmed the schools , churches, night clubs, and more. On one hand we say the killing is terrible, then we support “entertainment” that features it, I believe, making people numb to it, as war does.

Where do we take a stand? The entertainment industry has received much applause for its turning in people that molest and abuse women. That is wonderful, but at the same time the industry is turning out violence en masse. Where is the “let’s walk the talk” in a sane world?

