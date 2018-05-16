WEATHER »

Student Found Dead near Harbor

By (Contact)

A 17-year-old Santa Barbara High School student was found dead near the Santa Barbara harbor Tuesday, the victim of an apparent suicide. The student had reportedly filled his backpack with rocks, which made him too heavy for a couple of Good Samaritans to extricate him from the water. High school officials notified the student body of his death, offering grief counselors to those who ask.

If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, call 9-1-1 or the county’s English/Spanish crisis response line at (888) 868-1649. A list of regional resources can be found at countyofsb.org/admhs.

