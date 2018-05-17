The Branch House Takes Root in Montecito

“More than a hallway but not a room” is how Tolkin describes them. They are big enough not only to accommodate large works by important Los Angeles artists Tom Wudl and Tam Van Tran but also to be lined with serpentine tables for up to 60 dinner guests. By way of explanation, Tolkin observed that “when you’re in a hallway, you can’t really do much ​— ​they’re just for circulating. Some people with art collections build galleries, but then you don’t feel like you’re in a house; you feel like you are in a museum.”

It’s this unique floor plan in particular that marks the branch house as what Cathie Partridge insisted she wanted to build from the beginning, “a house for today.” The choice to move beyond the open plan and the now-familiar loft-like spaces of modernism gives the house an excitement and feeling of suspense that’s at once new and comfortable, sophisticated and welcoming.

Cheek by Jowl

For Graham, each widescreen bedroom window and every third-space interior plaza presented an opportunity to reframe the 20th century’s popular injunction to bridge the worlds of indoor and outdoor living. The branch house doesn’t answer to either the standard notion of mid-century-modern integration between interior and exterior spaces or the more prosaic demand for a picture window with a “beautiful” view. Graham’s remit as the landscape architect for the project was to “begin with each viewport and to treat them as individual screens. Some of them look into the trees; others are more oriented toward the mountains and the horizon.” Graham understood each window as a discrete composition, “along the lines of a Japanese tray or table garden.”

Liberated from the binary divide between front yards and backyards and from the necessity of providing a traditional lawn, he chose mostly native plants that require very little water. Despite the careful attention paid to sourcing local vegetation, Graham insists that this is “not a restoration ecology project. We are not making nature here; we are making culture.”

He describes the plantings and hardscape as “in conversation with the oaks” and says that he chose mostly natives because “California plants are rangy. They tend to sprawl, and I was going for an almost Gertrude Jekyll, overgrown-English-garden effect, what the British call planting ‘cheek by jowl.’” The native plants celebrate the location and are intended to feel “like a luxurious riot” when they are fully grown. Graham also noted that native plants bring in native pollinators and took evident satisfaction from the thought that soon there would be special indigenous California bees buzzing around, declaring that “the justification of the plant palette is in the ecosystem that it creates.”

Married to the Land

Paul Wellman

The interior of the house, like the garden, can be said to be in the process of growing in. The original move-in date was set for late November 2017, but first the Thomas Fire and then the mudslides pushed it back to the point that, while the rooms are furnished today, there’s still plenty of empty space to be reckoned with going forward. For Cathie Partridge, that’s part of the pleasure of sharing this experience with her friends.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art curator Julie Joyce, an old friend of the Partridges, joined us on the afternoon that Cathie showed the house, and she spoke warmly of the one occasion in fall 2017 when the barely finished house was the site of a wedding celebration ​— ​architect Peter Tolkin’s marriage to artist Yunhee Min. Cathie then recalled the magic moment immediately after the vows when the sun was setting and the outdoor garden lights came on automatically, trading one golden hour for another. “It was magical,” she said.

The couple’s unusual registry featured only plants, living wedding gifts intended for the garden Graham has designed for their home in Echo Park. The registry web page quotes American Eden on the way that gardens “tell of deeper, personal stirrings: of romantic love, of nostalgia for lost times and places, certainties, dreams, securities and especially for childhood, that place of refuge, real or imagined.” The branch house, as much planted as it was constructed, is a branch rather than a ranch, and represents both a memorial to the great life force of David Partridge and an expression of hope that in the wake of so much destruction, new life can grow and flourish along the creeks and in the oak groves of Montecito.

At one point in our discussion, Tolkin said that this story “should be about how to build now, how to think more with the natural forces than against them. There may be sites where you just shouldn’t build at all, but there’s also the idea of working with nature.”

Later on, when I spoke with contractor Rich Coffin about the project, he praised Cathie Partridge for having the courage to build the house, which she planned in partnership with her husband but which had not broken ground when David Partridge died in March 2014. “I think she was brave to go ahead with it,” said Coffin, “and I know that had an impact on the way we all felt about the project. It created a strong sense of responsibility among the members of the team; we all wanted to come through for Cathie, and I think she recognized that and was able to trust us in turn.”

It’s a highly personal example, and it may not speak to all the challenging situations that will arise in the difficult days ahead for Montecito. But the branch house, in its willingness to wed architecture to nature, is as good a story as any to light the way forward.

By Paul Wellman