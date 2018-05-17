Your endorsement for voting Yes on Measure R is appalling and disappointing. The proposed “tax” is in actuality the beginning of a program in Isla Vista whereby expiring Campus AS members will institute a perpetual program of raising yet another tax on I.V. residents. To do what?

a) Wave a flag at campus signifying that I.V. has been Badly Treated.

b) Raise funds to support succeeding generations of AS members who have graduated and can’t imagine finding work.

c) Continue AS/UCSB’s “locked-in fees” for the next generations of residents to pay.

d) Enlarge the current system of taxing I.V. residents for yet more $100,000 per year “workers” like some of the current IVR&PD “employees” who do little if any “work” other than sabotage.

e) Employ yet more former AS members to complain to UCSB’s county supervisor about the state of affairs in the county.

f) Tax the ever increasing water, gas, telephone, sewer, cable, newspaper (L.A. Times & N.Y. Times) and, soon, Amazon delivery?

g) Pay again for the “Public Safety” services for which we already pay dearly.

This is exactly what your “endorsement” means. Nothing more, nothing less. What were you thinking? Damp, tie-died dreams of revolts against “the man?” Do you, the endorser, actually live in I.V., where you will be saddled with a perpetual tax-referendum machine? No, I thought not.

Endorsements should be made with consideration of issues, not by some cloudy referendum on a misspent youth. I know you. And I expect better judgment.