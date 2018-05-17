It’s Official: Wildfire Season Has Begun

The start of 2018’s high season for wildfires means all burn permits are suspended and staffing grows at fire stations countywide. Fire chiefs established the may 14 start date based on rain totals, fuel levels, and long-range weather forecasts; it has varied over the decade from as early as April to as late as June. Last year, a total of 112 wildland fires broke out in the county, with about half close to a road or highway and 86 percent held to less than 10 acres. Visit sbcfire.com for more on fire safety.
