Opus Offers Artists Grants

Art can often be an agent of healing — either creating it or viewing it. The folks at Opus Archives and Research Center believe this to be true, and so the nonprofit is offering its New Mythos Artists grants, titled Out of the Mud and Ashes, as a restorative response to the Thomas Fire and mudslide. “We are in search of new ways to understand the patterns underlying the profound transformation we are experiencing among ourselves and our surroundings,” reads the grant description, adding that the resulting art “promises to evoke and inspire a new mythos to embrace our community.”

The grants range from $300 to $3,000, with a total of $10,000 being given away. Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents are eligible to apply in myriad categories, including dance, drama, poetry, painting, music, and photography. Those selected will present their final projects to a live audience at the Lobero Theatre in October.

The deadline for submissions is June 15. For applications and guidelines, see opusarchives.org/new-mythos-grant.