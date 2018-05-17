WEATHER »

Peet’s Is Not Alone

By

So true all through your column on the sad if not tragic announcement that Peet’s on lower State Street is closing. SIMA is having a cruel effect on our city, but so is our government.

Parks and Recreation has refused to allow East Beach Grill to reopen, as you well know, and it is doubling the rent when the building is restored. No other restaurant owner has yet offered to take it over, although a huge number of local residents have tried to talk Parks chief Jill Zachary into being more realistic and allowing EBG to return. Hey, who cares about local citizens?

