Register to Vote by May 21

New voters, newly turned 18-year-olds, and those who have moved to a new residence have until the end of the day on May 21 to register to vote. Voters dislocated by recent natural disasters can keep their old address if they plan to move back, though the county advises voters with a temporary address to update their registration to ensure they receive all voting materials, including ballots. More information is available at registertovote.ca.gov.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.