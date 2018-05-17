Santa Barbara County Fast-Tracks Rebuilding for Montecito

Supervisors voted unanimously to remove hurdles for owners looking to rebuild homes in the wake of the 1/9 Debris Flow.

The County Board of Supervisors this week cleared away the red tape for Montecito property owners seeking to rebuild what they lost in the catastrophic debris flow of January 9. Voting 5-0 on Tuesday, the board said that no design review or zoning permits would be required of Montecitans who propose to build back essentially the same house, garage, or guest home that they owned before the disaster ​— ​a proposal known as “like-for-like.” They would need only building permits, which do not require notice to neighbors and cannot be appealed. The “like-for like” exemptions for debris-flow victims will go into effect on June 14. They will apply even if replacement homes have to be elevated because of mud on the property, or relocated elsewhere on a lot because a nearby creek has changed course. The county requires a 50-foot creek setback for new homes. “People have to move to a safe place,” said Board Chair Das Williams, who represents Montecito and authored some of the fast-track exemptions. “Any process that takes a year and a half really endangers the ability of the community to get back to their lives.” The new rules will allow debris-flow victims to increase the height of like-for-like structures by 10 percent without design review or zoning permits, not counting any increases in elevation because of mud deposits or revised floodwater elevations. The height will be measured from the “lowest finished floor” to the peak of the roof, the board said. “We do not want to force people to remove the mud,” Williams said. By Paul Wellman

More than 200 homes and 100 garages, guesthouses, and other structures were destroyed or badly damaged and have not yet been repaired. Most property owners are waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to release a recovery map in June before applying for permits. The map will delineate new floodwater elevations for the community based on topography changed by the massive rivers of mud and boulders on January 9.

On Tuesday, the board brushed aside requests by the Montecito Association, a homeowners’ group, and the Montecito Planning Commission, an advisory group, to delay their vote until after the FEMA map is released next month.

These two groups and the County Planning Commission also had asked the board to require design review by the Montecito Board of Architectural Review for any proposed changes in the exterior design of rebuilt structures. Such checks and balances, they said, would allow neighbors to talk to each other and mutually address their concerns about privacy, views, noise, and even sunlight.

But the supervisors wanted less, not more, red tape for debris-flow victims. On Tuesday, they said design review would be required only if the exterior design of a proposed structure was “substantially different” from what had been lost in the disaster.

A number of Montecitans who lost their homes told the board that the uncertainty of rebuilding was hard to handle. “I definitely appreciate your willingness to be flexible and not delay the process any longer,” said John Keating, whose house exploded and lit up the sky before dawn when the debris flow ruptured a gas line.

“That light in the darkness gave our family a way to find a path out of our house,” Maggie Geyer of East Valley Road told Keating. Geyer urged the board not to “add another layer” of review on top of everything else. “Every day we have to wake up and find something positive,” she said. “Debris removal is very, very hard.”

Supervisor Janet Wolf recalled the difficulties her family faced after their home burned down in 1990’s Painted Cave Fire. Wolf said she wanted to remove any “glitches along the way” for Montecito residents who wanted to rebuild. “It was important for us to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Wolf said. “You just don’t want roadblocks.”