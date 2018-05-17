WEATHER »
Tiny Homes & Tremendous Gardens

Our Third Annual Homes & Gardens Special Section

For the third straight year, the Santa Barbara Independent presents its annual Homes & Gardens special section, a roundup of profiles, advice, and insight into what makes our developed and cultivated landscapes thrive. This year’s edition looks at a tiny home built by high schoolers, the history of adobe construction, how to make your yard look like Lotusland, and much, much more.

