Tiny Homes & Tremendous Gardens

For the third straight year, the Santa Barbara Independent presents its annual Homes & Gardens special section, a roundup of profiles, advice, and insight into what makes our developed and cultivated landscapes thrive. This year’s edition looks at a tiny home built by high schoolers, the history of adobe construction, how to make your yard look like Lotusland, and much, much more.
- The Tiny Home Education Revolution: How Santa Barbara high schoolers are learning trades and constructing their futures.
- Santa Barbara’s Adobe Construction History: How mud came to be the cornerstone of early construction in California.
- Italian Pottery Outlet’s Ceramic Feast: State Street retailer of authentic Old World goods celebrates 35 years as a family business.
- How to Handle Your Runoff Sensibly: Rain gardens and infiltrators are new ways to keep rainwater on your property.
- Seven Tips for Drought-Wise Gardening: Landscaping veteran dishes wisdom for keeping your thirsty yard alive.
- The Evolution of Synthetic Grass: EcoLawn co-owner talks about today’s artificial turf.
- Make Your Garden Look Like Lotusland: Curator Paul Mills advises on how to copy Madame Ganna Walska’s epic vision.
- Santa Barbara Landscaping 101 with Margie Grace: An interview with the award-winning founder of Grace Design Associates.