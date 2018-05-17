What We Talk About

WEATHER »
For our copy desk intern, Nicole Kludjian, the end of UCSB’s spring quarter concludes a two-and-a-half-year stint with SexInfo Online, where she’s been editor in chief. She landed the gig after taking John and Janice Baldwin’s Sociology of Human Sexuality. Explained Nicole, “Soc 152A is one of those classes everyone takes. It’s taught by an adorable older couple who talk about sex in the most accessible way.” To the most common question asked at SexInfo — “Am I pregnant?” — Nicole advises, “Get a pregnancy test, understand that pre-cum can contain active sperm, invest in birth control, and always be aware of STIs/STDs.”

