Warm and Fuzzy About Granny Flats

With the propaganda in full swing, it was certainly a welcome relief to read about the approval of granny flats. After attending so many dead-silent council meetings; I always get those warm fuzzies when I see a room full of people working with their elected council. (Great pic!)

This approval is definitely a step in the right direction. Those choosing to think outside the housing market box will be a lot more aesthetic in nature. Is another car parked on the street or a small structure really a reason to haul a handful of melted glass to City Hall?

I think not. Particularly when people won’t turn away from their flat screens until it’s time to seek help evacuating

I hope those moving on with this endeavor take it a step further. Make this a statement about the three R’s: Reduce, reuse and recycle. Helping to cut down on the amount of waste we throw away.

Recycling materials needed for small structures can be obtained from “re-use” stores ran by organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

“If you build it they will come.” Santa Barbara could be a gold mine in landfill busting beauty.