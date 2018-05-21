WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Liam Gallagher Releases ‘As You Were’

Not Groundbreaking but Best Post-Oasis Release Yet

By

Liam Gallagher’s first solo album reeks of Oasis nostalgia, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Always the distinctive voice and soul of that band (while brother Noel was the chief lyricist and heart), it makes sense that Liam would employ a legion of musicians and co-lyricists for his big debut — including Michael Tighe (ex-Jeff Buckley’s band and co-writer of “So Real” from Buckley’s classic Grace album), and Andrew Wyatt (from Miike Snow). “For What It’s Worth,” Liam’s mia culpa moment, is the best tune, but “Wall of Glass,” the Peter Gunn-ish “Greedy Soul,” and “Paper Crown” all deliver. Meanwhile, “Chinatown” has a Jimmy Cliff vibe. While not groundbreaking, this is the best post-Oasis release yet from a Gallagher brother. Liam brings his A game.

