No I.V. Tax

A utility user tax for Isla Vista is a horrible idea. This will not fix any problems. It will just raise taxes on Isla Vista residents making it even more expensive to live in this little town. No one except 0.05 percent of the population will use these services. You’re just taxing the vast majority of people for no benefit to said individuals.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.