WEATHER »

No I.V. Tax

By

A utility user tax for Isla Vista is a horrible idea. This will not fix any problems. It will just raise taxes on Isla Vista residents making it even more expensive to live in this little town. No one except 0.05 percent of the population will use these services. You’re just taxing the vast majority of people for no benefit to said individuals.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Hollister Ranch Settles with State to Provide Limited Public Access

A beach at Cuarto Canyon will be accessible by sea, and educational programs will expand.

School Safety Focus of Ongoing Workshops

Santa Barbara Unified will host parent meetings for next several months.

Man with Knife Arrested after Lurking in Granada Garage Elevator

Kenneth Riley Jr., 35, was hiding in the elevator and peering outside.

You Solve It,’ City Tells County on Library Money Shortage

To avoid financial shortfall, city sends ball back to county's court.

Vigil for Victims in Palestine Held at Courthouse

Community gathers to protest injustice.