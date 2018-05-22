Former Supervisor Tom Urbanske Dies

Tom Urbanske, who represented the Santa Maria area on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, 1995-2002, died on May 17 at age 88. A Marine who served in the Korean War and a Santa Maria High School teacher by profession, Urbanske was elected to the school board, then City Council, before running for supervisor. Ever concerned with issues concerning the poor, veterans, and persons with mental illness, Urbanske was also a staunch defender of property rights for developers. His kindly demeanor on the dais was reflected in his life, and he stayed active with nonprofits like the Good Samaritan Shelter, Catholic Charities, and Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to the end.
