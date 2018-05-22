Garden and Haley Closed for Emergency Sewer Repair

The intersection at Garden and Haley street is closed at the moment, the City of Santa Barbara announced today. After unearthing a 14-inch sewer pipe at Garden and Haley streets buried 12 feet deep, city contractors intending to do maintenance found it to be in a state that required immediate repair.

The emergency work, which had been planned to take place for overnight, is being done now. City engineer Philip Maldonado said Public Works expects the repairs to be completed, and the intersection reopened, this evening, or, at worst, by Wednesday morning. Drivers are advised to take a route that avoids the area, and detour signs are posted.