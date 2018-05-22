Katy Caballero Releases ‘Not Not a Love Song’

Santa Barbara singer/songwriter Katy Caballero will soon wrap up her time at La Colina Junior High, but she can already sing adult contemporary better than many adults. Her new song, “Not Not a Love Song,” is a soft and slow-burning ballad stirringly wrapped with strings and piano. Caballero coproduced the song herself with Santa Ynez’s Joel Jacks and released it in April on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and more than 20 other platforms.

The tune is a dream come true for Caballero, who was able to cast away the doubts of her peers and tap into what she deems her “internal jukebox.” “I had a lot of people telling me I wasn’t a good singer or songwriter or couldn’t make it all,” said Caballero, who won PTA Reflections songwriting awards at age 10. With her new piece, she’s more inspired than ever to keep going. “I’m doing what I love and going after what I love,” she said. “You shouldn’t let people tell you what you are capable of.”

The years ahead could be big ones for Caballero, a frequenter of songwriting expos, as she develops her lyrical voice. Until then, her new single showcases her emotive power and a wisdom beyond her years.