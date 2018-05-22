Mono Mouse

My crew just endured another “rock” concert at the Arlington Theatre. Modest Mouse did their best, but it wasn’t enough to make it past the horrible sound that came out of the PAs. Something is not right with concerts at the Arlingtion.



I first became aware with the Band of Horses show — so washed out. Spoon was better but not great. It sounds like you are hearing in mono instead of stereo, and it makes me ready to get away from bands that I have loved for a long time, the sound is just that bad.



We took a poll of people leaving during the encore, and they expressed the same sentiment. I really don’t think I will go to another show at the Arlington until I get some proof that they have figured it out. I think the #sbbowl is the only place I’ll spend my money from now on.