How Do You Argue with Success?

I do not normally get publicly involved in politics, but the upcoming election for Sheriff is too important to ignore. As a 50-plus year resident of Montecito and a longtime observer of local politics I cannot fathom why anyone would think it’s time to try to replace Sheriff Bill Brown with a much less experienced deputy. How do you argue with phenomenal success?

Bill Brown steered this county through one of the biggest crises in the history of Santa Barbara, during the December fire and the January mudslides. Bill has incredible experience and was recognized by experts for his leadership and control of an almost impossible string of disasters. He demonstrated the skills and caring that he has shown for many years as a member of the Board of Directors for the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation as well as being involved in many other community organizations.



Bill has always been an advocate of homeless people, lost veterans, mentally ill persons, and other people in the minority. He has, at the same time, managed to represent the needs of a large and very diverse county. We all deserve to have the best Sheriff possible for our communities, and Bill Brown is most certainly that!



Vote for Bill Brown on June 5 and end this costly ego contest backed by bored and restless union members.