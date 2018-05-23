UC Santa Barbara Student Injured in Fall from Roof

A 20-year-old UCSB student fell 15 feet from an Isla Vista rooftop around 1:30 a.m. on May 20. First responders found bystanders tending to the victim, who was breathing but unconscious, at a residence on the 900 block of Camino del Sur. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital. Witnesses told deputies that the student was taking a picture of a group of friends when he stepped off the roof, according to the Sheriff’s Office; the fall appears to be accidental, although alcohol may have played a role.