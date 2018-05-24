WEATHER »
Water release at Cachuma Lake (July 12, 2016)

Paul Wellman

Water release at Cachuma Lake (July 12, 2016)

City Water Use Hits 1958 Levels

Revenue Close to Falling Short of Expenses

By (Contact)

For the past 12 months, water customers in the City of Santa Barbara have collectively been using the same amount of water as they did in 1958, though 60 years ago, the city’s population was less than half of what it is today. More precisely, water users are conserving about 30 percent; if they used any less, water sale revenues would not cover the cost of providing the service. Santa Barbara remains in the grips of a “severe drought.” Were it not for the 3,200-acre-feet of desalinated water produced by the $72 million desalination plant, councilmembers were told at a meeting on 5/22, the situation would be far grimmer.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Rental Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Five Years

The average rent for a South Coast studio is $1,553.

Trio Stops the Show at Board of Education

More than a dozen appeal to Santa Barbara Unified School District to maintain music classes and programs.

Santa Barbara District Attorney Endorses Villaraigosa for Governor

Joyce Dudley preferred the former Los Angeles mayor’s positions on crime and education.

San Marcos Principal Files Suit Against Santa Barbara Unified School District

Ed Behrens charges emotional and physical distress due to demotion.

City Water Use Hits 1958 Levels

Population was twice today's; revenue close to falling short of expenses.