Wondering How to Vote?

For June 5, 2018 California Primary Election

Governor — John H. Cox

Lieutenant Governor — David R. Hernandez

Secretary of State — Mark P. Meuser

Controller — Konstantinos Roditis

Treasurer — Greg Conlon

Attorney General — Steven C. Bailey

Insurance Commissioner — Steve Poizner

State Board of Equalization, 2nd District — Mark Burns

Us Senator — Erin Cruz

Us Representative, 24th District — Justin Fareed

Member of State Assembly, 35th Disrict — Jordan Cunningham

State Superintendent of Public Instruction — Marshall Tuck

County Superintendent of Schools — Susan C. Salcido

County Auditor-Controller — Jennifer Christensen

County Clerk, Recorder And Assessor — Joseph E. Holland

County District Attorney — Joyce E. Dudley

County Sheriff-Coroner — Bill Brown

County Treasurer-Tax Collector — Harry C. Hagen

Proposition 68, 69, 70 — No

Proposition 71, 72 — Yes

Measures Q and T — No

