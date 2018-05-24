Wondering How to Vote?

For June 5, 2018 California Primary Election
Governor — John H. Cox
Lieutenant Governor — David R. Hernandez
Secretary of State — Mark P. Meuser
Controller — Konstantinos Roditis
Treasurer — Greg Conlon
Attorney General — Steven C. Bailey
Insurance Commissioner — Steve Poizner
State Board of Equalization, 2nd District — Mark Burns
Us Senator — Erin Cruz
Us Representative, 24th District — Justin Fareed
Member of State Assembly, 35th Disrict — Jordan Cunningham
State Superintendent of Public Instruction — Marshall Tuck
County Superintendent of Schools — Susan C. Salcido
County Auditor-Controller — Jennifer Christensen
County Clerk, Recorder And Assessor — Joseph E. Holland
County District Attorney — Joyce E. Dudley
County Sheriff-Coroner — Bill Brown
County Treasurer-Tax Collector — Harry C. Hagen
Proposition 68, 69, 70 — No
Proposition 71, 72 — Yes
Measures Q and T — No