Catch a Concert on Sunday

Teens Sing 2018 benefit for United Way and Montecito disaster survivors

The March 9 Teens Sing for Santa Barbara sold-out concert that raised $65,000 for the Unity Shoppe Santa Barbara and Montecito Disaster Survivors Fund will be aired for the first time on KEYT TV this Sunday, May 27, at 8 p.m.

It was filmed and edited by Jeff Martin of KEYT and includes poignant vignettes from Lauren Cantin, Kenny Loggins, and the Teens Sing cocreators and coproducers Jackson Gillies, Tali Ratcliffe, and Kiara Linn.

The TSFSB Concert was a collaboration of talented teens and dedicated adult mentors, some of whom perform around the globe. They all paused from their hectic lives and took time to donate their gifts for this worthy cause.

