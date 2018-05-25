I was born and raised in Santa Barbara and worked for the Auditor-Controller for over 20 years. I know both candidates very well and have worked with both in the Auditor’s Office. I strongly feel there is only one choice — Jennifer Christensen.

Jennifer is an accountant and attorney, and she has her MBA in finance. She also has 16 years experience in county finance and has spent the span of that career protecting our money. Perhaps even more important, however, is the fact that Jennifer is honest and fair, and knows how to earn the trust of those she works with and works for. And, since the Auditor-Controller is elected countywide by the 425,000 residents of Santa Barbara, that means the Auditor-Controller works for us. I urge you to make your vote count.

Please join me in electing Jennifer Christensen as our Auditor-Controller on June 5.