WEATHER »

Honest and Fair

By

I was born and raised in Santa Barbara and worked for the Auditor-Controller for over 20 years. I know both candidates very well and have worked with both in the Auditor’s Office. I strongly feel there is only one choice — Jennifer Christensen.

Jennifer is an accountant and attorney, and she has her MBA in finance. She also has 16 years experience in county finance and has spent the span of that career protecting our money. Perhaps even more important, however, is the fact that Jennifer is honest and fair, and knows how to earn the trust of those she works with and works for. And, since the Auditor-Controller is elected countywide by the 425,000 residents of Santa Barbara, that means the Auditor-Controller works for us. I urge you to make your vote count.

Please join me in electing Jennifer Christensen as our Auditor-Controller on June 5.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

News Commentary: Ribbon Cutting Is Not as Easy as It Looks

Grand opening for new Eastside bridge conveys a tingle of progress.

Santa Barbara Rental Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Five Years

The average rent for a South Coast studio is $1,553.

Trio Stops the Show at Board of Education

More than a dozen appeal to Santa Barbara Unified School District to maintain music classes and programs.

Santa Barbara District Attorney Endorses Villaraigosa for Governor

Joyce Dudley preferred the former Los Angeles mayor’s positions on crime and education.

San Marcos Principal Files Suit Against Santa Barbara Unified School District

Ed Behrens charges emotional and physical distress due to demotion.