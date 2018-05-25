WEATHER »

Please join me in support of Baz Ofiaeli for County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor. Simply put, Baz is a good man. He is a natural leader who will not play favorites when it comes to office policy. The era of absentee leadership will end with Baz. He will be a dedicated official who will show up every day and will not be afraid to meet with the public to discuss issues related to his department.

We can expect fair property tax values without jumping through the unnecessary hoops that are currently set up. We can expect superb customer service when we need to record documents or pick up a copy of a birth certificate. We can expect efficiently run, controversy-free elections as well. North County will no longer be ignored as part of Santa Barbara County. Most importantly, the wasteful spending that seems to come out of the department will come to an end.

Baz has worked in that department for many years and knows what needs to be fixed. He needs us to grant him the power to make those changes. Baz has endorsements from both SEIU and the County GOP. I guess we can all agree on one thing. Baz is the real deal.

