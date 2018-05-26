City College Ranked #1 by Value Colleges

Considered a top community college by many metrics, Santa Barbara City College received a top-dollar ranking by Value Colleges for graduation rate (60 percent compared to an average 40 percent), service to minority and low-income students, reputation and transfer rate, and its 25 fully online degree and certificate programs. Touting the school’s Number One placement among the Top 50 schools, the website called an SBCC education a “flawless investment.”
