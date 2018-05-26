Not Bored, Nor Restless

In a recent letter to the editor, John Blankenship showed his choice for sheriff in the June election. I understand and respect Blankenship’s preference for the current sheriff, Bill Brown. However, at the end of his announcement, he stated: “Vote for Bill Brown on June 5 and end the costly ego contest backed by bored and restless union members.”

I very much appreciate Blankenship’s dedication to our country and our veterans. However, I strongly disagree with his assessment that those who challenge an incumbent are there for “ego.” Bill Brown challenged an incumbent sheriff when he was first elected. Was that ego?

More importantly, I am offended by his comment regarding “bored and restless union members.” Those members he referred to are the deputies, firefighters, and communications dispatchers that were and still are in his community due to the fire and debris flow.

Mr. Blankenship, I respect your choice for sheriff, but you owe an apology to the brave men and women who you claim are “bored and restless.” They have the same right to support their chosen candidate.

Jim Thomas is a retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff.