Swayed by Hsueh

We have a chance to elect a sheriff endorsed by the County Democrats — Eddie Hsueh.

Eddie not only has leadership experience but he has the soul of a progressive. He launched the Crisis Intervention Training Program to teach officers how to de-escalate confrontation and better deal with people with signs of mental illness. He believes in reasonable gun control. He believes in equality for immigrants in our county.

In this era of Trump with his anti-immigration rhetoric and not-so-subtle advocacy of violence, it is vital that our sheriff’s department be led by someone whose tolerance and concern for well-being reflect the values of our county.

So if you are a Dem, vote for Eddie Hseuh, endorsed by the Democratic Party. And if you identify with another party or are undeclared, give Eddie a look — you’ll like what you see.