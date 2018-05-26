WEATHER »

Swayed by Hsueh

By

We have a chance to elect a sheriff endorsed by the County Democrats — Eddie Hsueh.

Eddie not only has leadership experience but he has the soul of a progressive. He launched the Crisis Intervention Training Program to teach officers how to de-escalate confrontation and better deal with people with signs of mental illness. He believes in reasonable gun control. He believes in equality for immigrants in our county.

In this era of Trump with his anti-immigration rhetoric and not-so-subtle advocacy of violence, it is vital that our sheriff’s department be led by someone whose tolerance and concern for well-being reflect the values of our county.

So if you are a Dem, vote for Eddie Hseuh, endorsed by the Democratic Party. And if you identify with another party or are undeclared, give Eddie a look — you’ll like what you see.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Senior Fair Hosts the ‘Young at Heart’

The Senior Fair brought together more than 25 organizations to match needs with services.

City College Ranked #1 by Value Colleges

High graduation rate, community service, and online degree programs made SBCC a 'flawless investment.'

News Commentary: Ribbon Cutting Is Not as Easy as It Looks

Grand opening for new Eastside bridge conveys a tingle of progress.

Santa Barbara Rental Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Five Years

The average rent for a South Coast studio is $1,553.

Trio Stops the Show at Board of Education

More than a dozen appeal to Santa Barbara Unified School District to maintain music classes and programs.