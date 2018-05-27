Say ‘Yes’ to Aera

Santa Maria is fortunate to have thriving natural resources, and protecting and preserving them is the responsibility of residents and local businesses alike.

Over the past 10 years, Aera Energy has exceeded environmental policy requirements and worked hard to ensure the care and safety of the environment. And it’s important to remember that while we need the oil produced in our region for transportation, lighting, cooling and heating, it has many other uses such as medical supplies, rubber for shoe soles, technology, and everything from soap to parachutes. In other words, it’s a necessary commodity here and elsewhere.

As a community, our poverty levels are high, and the options for high-paying employment opportunities are limited. Aera is a welcome source of jobs and economic development.

If we say “No” to Aera, we are saying no to tax dollars, employment, and breaking the cycle of poverty for many families in the Santa Maria Valley. I believe we should say “Yes.”