Local Elections Count

During election time many people focus more on elections to the Senate or the House of Representatives and tend to forget about local elections or don’t pay enough attention to local elections. As a first time voter at 18, I realize that even though elections to Capitol Hill are important, local elections are just as important if not more important. Local government provides many of the services that affect everyone’s daily life such as public schools, the quality of our streets, the quality of our parks, the funding to our law enforcement, and many other programs.

With local government affecting our daily lives more than the federal government, I have looked into many candidates running for local office and have decided that Jennifer Christensen is the best candidate for the very important office of Santa Barbara County Auditor.

Auditor is one of the most important offices in county government. The office of Auditor-Controller is in charge of the finances for the entire county. The Auditor is in charge of the budget, decides how much money each department gets, and decides how much money government programs get. With all these responsibilities that the Auditor has, I think that Jennifer Christensen is the best candidate for this office.

Jennifer Christensen is more than qualified to be Santa Barbara County Auditor. Having worked in county finance and the Auditor’s office she knows how to responsibly manage the finances and money for this county. Currently managing a $1.6 billion portfolio for county schools and special districts she knows how to responsibly fund needed programs.

The other major reason I support Jennifer Christensen is that she is not a politician and can see the changes that need to come to the Auditor’s office. She will choose to spend our tax dollars responsibly and clean up the Auditor’s office.

Being a first time voter I am proud to support Jennifer Christensen because she will make Santa Barbara County a wonderful place, and will truly work for the citizens of this county.