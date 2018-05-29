Peter Adam Endorses

I would like to give my endorsements in the upcoming election to Jennifer Christiansen for Auditor and Brian Olmstead for Sheriff.

I have known Jennifer for the five years I have served as supervisor. She has been a trustworthy steward of county finances as Chief Investment Officer with over $1.6 billion under her able care. County supervisors need honest financial information in these times, and she will provide it and help the board make the best decisions possible.

Brian Olmstead has helped me clean up pot grows in my district in residential areas. I have found him to be responsible and honest. If he cannot do something, he tells me. I think that is an important quality. Another important quality in a Sheriff is that he cares about the men and women he supervises. Surely, recruitment is a difficult problem. But Brian will make recruitment a priority so that he can solve the chronic budget overruns due to overtime, while at the same time improving morale in the department. This is why the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association is endorsing Brian.

Please vote for Jennifer and Brian June 5.

Peter Adam is 4th District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.