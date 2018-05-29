WEATHER »

Peter Adam Endorses

By

I would like to give my endorsements in the upcoming election to Jennifer Christiansen for Auditor and Brian Olmstead for Sheriff.

I have known Jennifer for the five years I have served as supervisor. She has been a trustworthy steward of county finances as Chief Investment Officer with over $1.6 billion under her able care. County supervisors need honest financial information in these times, and she will provide it and help the board make the best decisions possible.

Brian Olmstead has helped me clean up pot grows in my district in residential areas. I have found him to be responsible and honest. If he cannot do something, he tells me. I think that is an important quality. Another important quality in a Sheriff is that he cares about the men and women he supervises. Surely, recruitment is a difficult problem. But Brian will make recruitment a priority so that he can solve the chronic budget overruns due to overtime, while at the same time improving morale in the department. This is why the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association is endorsing Brian.

Please vote for Jennifer and Brian June 5.

Peter Adam is 4th District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Sheriff’s Candidates Debate Sexual Assault, Police Relations

The three contenders squared off in an Isla Vista forum.

Senior Fair Hosts the ‘Young at Heart’

The Senior Fair brought together more than 25 organizations to match needs with services.

City College Ranked #1 by Value Colleges

High graduation rate, community service, and online degree programs made SBCC a 'flawless investment.'

News Commentary: Ribbon Cutting Is Not As Easy As It Looks

Grand opening for new Eastside bridge conveys a tingle of progress.

Santa Barbara Rental Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Five Years

The average rent for a South Coast studio is $1,553.