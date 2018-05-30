WEATHER »

Solid Academic Credentials

By

I urge voters throughout Santa Barbara County to support Jennifer Christensen for the position of Auditor-Controller. Jennifer’s solid academic credentials are commensurate with future success in this capacity. Her problem-solving skills and objective analysis, in the context of a strong work ethic, integrity, and financial background are indicative of a level of competency that would greatly benefit the Auditor-Controller’s office and county writ-large.

As a leader of the Auditor-Controller’s Office, with your vote and support, Jennifer will hold the department and its staff to a standard of conduct and responsible, accountable public service that we may all reasonably expect from our locally elected and appointed representative officials. I endorse and support her candidacy and urge Santa Barbara County voters to consider so doing as well.

