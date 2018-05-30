WEATHER »

Best to Lead

By

I worked for Santa Barbara County for over 36 years in the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector. I dedicated my career to protecting our property taxes.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector works directly with the Auditor-Controller’s Office to account for tax and other revenues collected and invested. During my long tenure, I had the opportunity to work closely with both Betsy Schaffer and Jennifer Christensen over many years.

I am extremely confident that Jennifer Christensen is the better individual to lead the Auditor-Controller’s Office, instill best policies and practices in the Auditor-Controller’s Office, install necessary safeguards to eliminate theft and fraud in county departments, and generally safeguard our county funds.

I ask for your vote for Jennifer Christensen for Auditor-Controller to ensure that our county’s elected chief financial officer is looking out for all of us.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

SBCC Philosophy Professor Let Go Amid #MeToo Fallout

Mark McIntire claims that his controversial comments are protected free speech.

Chipotle’s Downtown Santa Barbara Location Closes

La Cumbre Plaza location still open.

Body of UCSB Student Found in Cold Springs Canyon

Annie Lynn Wang, 20, died of an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

UCSB Scientists Scour Montecito Creeks for Clues to the 1/9 Debris Flow

Dispatches from a Disaster: Part I

San Marcos High School Honors ‘Santa Barbara 38’

Keynote speaker Brigadier General Frederick Lopez said of the war dead, “To be forgotten is the worst ...