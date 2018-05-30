Best to Lead

I worked for Santa Barbara County for over 36 years in the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector. I dedicated my career to protecting our property taxes.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector works directly with the Auditor-Controller’s Office to account for tax and other revenues collected and invested. During my long tenure, I had the opportunity to work closely with both Betsy Schaffer and Jennifer Christensen over many years.

I am extremely confident that Jennifer Christensen is the better individual to lead the Auditor-Controller’s Office, instill best policies and practices in the Auditor-Controller’s Office, install necessary safeguards to eliminate theft and fraud in county departments, and generally safeguard our county funds.

I ask for your vote for Jennifer Christensen for Auditor-Controller to ensure that our county’s elected chief financial officer is looking out for all of us.