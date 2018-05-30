WEATHER »

Body of UCSB Student Found in Cold Springs Canyon

Annie Lynn Wang Reported Missing the Day Before

(Contact)
Annie Lynn Wang
Courtesy Photo

Annie Lynn Wang

20-year-old UCSB student Annie Lynn Wang’s body was found on the afternoon of May 22 near the bridge at Cold Springs Canyon, off Highway 154, according to authorities. Wang was a second-year psychology major from San Diego. She was last seen studying, around 3 a.m. on May 18. She was reported missing on the morning of May 21, after not attending events over the weekend, according to The Daily Nexus. According to authorities, Wang’s death is a result of an apparent suicide.

If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, call 9-1-1 or the county’s English/Spanish crisis response line at (888) 868-1649. A list of regional resources can be found at countyofsb.org/admhs.

More like this story

