Chipotle’s Downtown Santa Barbara Location Closes

Chipotle Mexican Grill at 723 State Street has officially closed as of May 27. Patrons looking for a burrito at the downtown location were greeted with sign on the front door redirecting customers to the nearby Chipotle at in La Cumbre Plaza. As of press time, Chipotle’s corporate headquarters have not responded for comment as to why the location closed.
