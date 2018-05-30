WEATHER »

Chipotle’s Downtown Santa Barbara Location Closes

By

Chipotle Mexican Grill at 723 State Street has officially closed as of May 27. Patrons looking for a burrito at the downtown location were greeted with sign on the front door redirecting customers to the nearby Chipotle at in La Cumbre Plaza. As of press time, Chipotle’s corporate headquarters have not responded for comment as to why the location closed.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

SBCC Philosophy Professor Let Go Amid #MeToo Fallout

Mark McIntire claims that his controversial comments are protected free speech.

Chipotle’s Downtown Santa Barbara Location Closes

La Cumbre Plaza location still open.

Body of UCSB Student Found in Cold Springs Canyon

Annie Lynn Wang, 20, died of an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

UCSB Scientists Scour Montecito Creeks for Clues to the 1/9 Debris Flow

Dispatches from a Disaster: Part I

San Marcos High School Honors ‘Santa Barbara 38’

Keynote speaker Brigadier General Frederick Lopez said of the war dead, “To be forgotten is the worst ...