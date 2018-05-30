Nice, Long Awards Night

It would be lovely if both the dance and theater Indy awards happened on the same night at the same venue. All of these performers work together on many things and would love to be supporting each other and making connections across the arts.

Dancers, especially, work in theater, and the worlds are simply not so separate that two nights is necessary.

Yes, it might be a slightly longer night, but I believe that the artists themselves would both benefit from and appreciate the synergy. I attended the dance evening and would have just loved to have been able to applaud my theater friends as well!

Let’s make the Indy awards a bit bigger and more festive!