WEATHER »

Nice, Long Awards Night

By

It would be lovely if both the dance and theater Indy awards happened on the same night at the same venue. All of these performers work together on many things and would love to be supporting each other and making connections across the arts.

Dancers, especially, work in theater, and the worlds are simply not so separate that two nights is necessary.

Yes, it might be a slightly longer night, but I believe that the artists themselves would both benefit from and appreciate the synergy. I attended the dance evening and would have just loved to have been able to applaud my theater friends as well!

Let’s make the Indy awards a bit bigger and more festive!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

SBCC Philosophy Professor Let Go Amid #MeToo Fallout

Mark McIntire claims that his controversial comments are protected free speech.

Chipotle’s Downtown Santa Barbara Location Closes

La Cumbre Plaza location still open.

Body of UCSB Student Found in Cold Springs Canyon

Annie Lynn Wang, 20, died of an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

UCSB Scientists Scour Montecito Creeks for Clues to the 1/9 Debris Flow

Dispatches from a Disaster: Part I

San Marcos High School Honors ‘Santa Barbara 38’

Keynote speaker Brigadier General Frederick Lopez said of the war dead, “To be forgotten is the worst ...