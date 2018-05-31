City of Santa Barbara Ramps Up Enforcement of Sign Ordinance

City Hall has picked up the enforcement of its sign ordinance after receiving more than 80 complaints along State and Milpas streets. Violators will receive a warning, followed by a fine, and finally a criminal complaint if the offense is not corrected. “Signs are an integral part of the cityscape and, as such, can enhance or detract from the City’s image and character,” said Acting Senior Planner Jessica Grant. “The City has a Sign Ordinance in place in order to maintain the charming character of Santa Barbara and provide a fair playing field for merchants and business owners.”